Milwaukee mayor looking for new LGBTQ+ Liaison after former steps down

Julia Fello reports.
Posted at 2023-10-31T17:59:32-0500
and last updated 2023-10-31 18:59:32-04

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee’s mayor is looking for a new LGBTQ+ Community Liaison after controversy surrounded the mayor’s first choice.

The last person to take the role, Luke Olson, stepped down after just nine days.

The next LGBTQ+ community liaison must be a city employee, and be unpaid in this volunteer position.

