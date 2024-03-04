Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson to deliver State of the City speech on Monday

Milwaukee's Mayor Cavalier Johnson will deliver his State of the City speech on Monday.

It's a chance for him to highlight the city's accomplishments and goals for the next year. This year's event will be hosted at Western Building Products at 115th and Good Hope Road at 8:30 a.m.

TMJ4 was able to get a preview of Mayor Johnson's address. He says his main focus will include growing the city of Milwaukee and public safety.

TMJ4 talked to a few people about what they'd like to hear from the Mayor — many agreed that public safety was top of mind, as well as education. But they'd like to see the mayor take a tougher stance on crime.

We'll bring you updates on the address later today.



