Milwaukee Mayor Barrett proposes 2% raise for city workers

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett proposed a 2% pay raise for eligible non-represented city employees in the 2022 city budget.

According to Barrett, the budget included a provision for wage increases, and the Milwaukee Common Council has concurred with his recommendation.

The proposal is pending final approval and would be effective with the second pay period of 2022.

"This year, again, has presented challenges for those of us who work in city government," Barrett said in a statement. "Between the ongoing pandemic and the increasing fiscal squeeze, the city faces, we ask a lot from city employees. I am very pleased with how our team has stepped up under sometimes trying circumstances. I appreciate the important work city employees do for the people of Milwaukee. Thank you for your continuing service in the coming year."

