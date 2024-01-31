Milwaukee mayor approves 15% raises for elected officials

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson has officially approved substantial raises for elected officials in the city.

This comes less than two weeks after the Common Council approved the increases in a 9-6 vote.

After the April election, the mayor will get a $22,000 pay increase compared to the position’s current salary. The same goes for the city attorney. Both jobs will pay just more than $169,000.

Meanwhile, aldermen will see around an $11,000 raise.

The city’s budget director Nik Kovac says it will be the first time since 2008 that those elected positions will see a pay increase.

“The pay’s been frozen for more than 15 years. So when you look at it in that context, 15 percent over a more than 15-year time span is a percent a year historically,” he said.

The mayor’s office says if city leaders hadn’t acted on this now, the next time elected officials would have been eligible for a raise would have been 2028.

