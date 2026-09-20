Milwaukee man urges neighbors to check storm drains after rainy weekend

MILWAUKEE — With a flood watch in effect and heavy rain forecast, some Milwaukee residents are taking steps to keep stormwater moving by clearing debris from storm drains.

Ralph Hall, who helps run Greater Mt. Sinai Church of God In Christ and senior complex near 60th Street and Custer Avenue, said checking the drains is part of his weekly routine.

“Usually when it rains, it washes out here and there and all around the neighborhood,” Hall said. "We go around and check them."

The routine became especially important after flooding affected his church and the senior complex across the street in August 2025.

"Our church had floods, and we lost everything, but by the grace of God, we had everything rebuilt," Hall said.

In April 2026, Hall said another round of floodwater rose to his knees. He went outside to check the drains and found sticks and other debris. After he cleared the nearby drains, he said the water began to recede.

“It only takes a few minutes,” Hall said. “An ounce of prevention beats a pound of cure.”

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Hall said he continues to check the drains before and during heavy rain, looking for sticks and other debris that could block the flow of water.

The City of Milwaukee also encourages residents to “adopt” a storm drain by regularly checking it and keeping the area around it clear.

The city says keeping storm drains clear can help reduce the amount of litter, oil, and other pollutants that are carried into local waterways.

For Hall, the work is about being ready before the next storm hits.

"I like to help people," Hall said. "I’ll be back to check on everything to make sure it’s alright and we’re able to have service tomorrow."

This story was reported on-air by Kaylee Staral and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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