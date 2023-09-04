Milwaukee man suffers life-threatening injuries after shooting near 37th and Fairmount

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot near 37th and Fairmount on Monday.

According to Milwaukee police, a 61-year-old man was shot and injured shortly before noon.

Police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

