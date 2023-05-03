Milwaukee man shot, killed near 21st and Vliet

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man was shot and killed near 21st and Vliet on Wednesday.

Milwaukee police say the 29-year-old victim was killed around 4:45 p.m.

Police are investigating what led up to the homicide and are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

