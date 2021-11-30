Milwaukee man shot confronting suspects trying to steal girlfriend's car, police say

MILWAUKEE — A 27-year-old man was shot after confronting two people who were trying to steal his girlfriend's car, according to the Milwaukee Police Department.

It happened at about 6:20 p.m. Monday in the 5100 block of N. 31st St., police say. According to a news release, the man was shot when the suspects tried to steal his girlfriend's Hyundai Sonata.

The man was shot in the right ankle, and "presented himself to a local hospital." He is expected to survive.

Police say they are seeking unknown suspects in the shooting.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360. Or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or use the P3 Tips App.

