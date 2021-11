MILWAUKEE — A 33-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and killed Sunday night, police said.

At about 11 p.m., police responded to the area near Fiebrantz and N. 84th Street.

Police are still investigating what lead up to the shooting. There are no suspects.

If you have any information contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 835-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS.

