Milwaukee man sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for home invasion robbery

MILWAUKEE — Michael Robertson was recently sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to robbery.

He also faced a 10-year mandatory minimum for discharging a firearm during the crime.

According to the United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Wisconsin, Robertson entered a 59-year-old victim's home with two firearms and demanded her money and property on June 23. When the victim resisted, Robertson fired his gun into her couch twice and pistol-whipped her in the head. He stole her bag containing money and various controlled substances and fled.

The case was investigated by the FBI’s Milwaukee Area Violent Crimes Task Force and the Milwaukee Police Department.

