A Milwaukee man was sentenced to 14.5 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to two armed carjackings in Wauwatosa and an armed robbery in Clarksville, Tennessee.

According to court filings, on March 4, 2020, 24-year-old Trayvon Taylor and two others attempted to carjack a 79-year-old man in the parking lot of the Walgreens across from Mayfair. After that, they crossed Mayfair Road and carrjacked a 31-year-old woman in the parking lot of the Equitable Bank. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Taylor was the gunman in both carjackings.

Two days later, Taylor and another individual fled to Tennessee in the second carjacking victim's car. They committed an armed robbery of the Circle K convenience store in Clarksville.

”In just a 3-day period, Mr. Taylor committed three different violent offenses with a firearm,” stated U.S. Attorney Frohling. “He and his co-actors traumatized their victims and shattered their sense of safety and security."

The case was investigated by the FBI's Milwaukee Area Violent Crimes Task Force and the Wauwatosa Police Department. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Abbey M. Marzick.

