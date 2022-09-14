Milwaukee man meets King Charles III in London

MILWAUKEE — The right place at the right time. Milwaukee Attorney Jamie Miller says it was just a coincidence that he was in London during this historic moment.

"My daughter just graduated, got her Master's degree from Columbia and was delivering. Was scheduled for a while to deliver a speech in London on Sept. 11 and we've had this planned, this trip planned for a while," said Miller.

Jamie Miller Milwaukee resident Jamie Miller took this photo of King Charles III in London recently.

Hundreds of thousands of members of the public have been paying their final respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II, but not everyone can say they've had the same experience as Miller.

"London is just swelling with people and we stopped and a couple of people were talking that perhaps the King may show up because the Queen Consort Camilla had just arrived," said Miller.

Their hunch was right, King Charles III did arrive.

"He came right up to us and was saying how grateful he was that so many people came to pay their condolences to the Queen, and reached his hand into the crowd and I put my hand out and he shook my hand!" said Miller.

"What does his hand feel like? We would assume he's never had his hands in dishwater or cleaned anything, so it had to be as soft as a baby's bottom, as we would say," asked TMJ4's Andrea Williams.

"One of the people we were talking to is a British citizen, who was standing in front of us, she played soccer at Cardinal Stritch, so that was kinda interesting," said Miller. "All of the flowers in the garden, which is right next to Buckingham Palace, and there's flowers throughout the whole city," said Miller.

A once-in-a-lifetime experience no doubt, one that Miller won't soon forget.

"Life changing for sure, very exciting. Right place, right time," said Miller.

