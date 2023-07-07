Milwaukee man injured in hit-and-run near 57th and Fond Du Lac

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man was injured in a hit-and-run early Friday morning, according to the Milwaukee Police Department.

The incident happened near 57th and Fond Du Lac around 12:35 a.m. Police say the man, whose age was not provided, was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The circumstances leading to the crash are still under investigation and MPD said its seeking information on the vehicle or driver involved.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 411-224-TIPS.

There was another crash a few hours earlier on Fond Du Lac, near 76th, but details on that incident have not been released.

TMJ4 News responded to that scene and found a woman pinned between two cars. We reached out to MPD for further details and are waiting to hear back.

TMJ4 Crash near 76h and Fond Du Lac Thursday night.

