Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Milwaukee man injured in hit-and-run near 57th and Fond Du Lac

The hit-and-run came just hours after another crash near 76th and Fond Du Lac.
Milwaukee police
TMJ4
Milwaukee police, file image.
Milwaukee police
Posted at 5:22 AM, Jul 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-07 06:22:20-04

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man was injured in a hit-and-run early Friday morning, according to the Milwaukee Police Department.

The incident happened near 57th and Fond Du Lac around 12:35 a.m. Police say the man, whose age was not provided, was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The circumstances leading to the crash are still under investigation and MPD said its seeking information on the vehicle or driver involved.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 411-224-TIPS.

There was another crash a few hours earlier on Fond Du Lac, near 76th, but details on that incident have not been released.

TMJ4 News responded to that scene and found a woman pinned between two cars. We reached out to MPD for further details and are waiting to hear back.

IMG_7874.jpg
Crash near 76h and Fond Du Lac Thursday night.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on your streaming device