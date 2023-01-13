Watch Now
Milwaukee man in critical condition after double shooting near 60th and Philip


Posted at 5:38 PM, Jan 13, 2023
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say a man is in critical condition following a double shooting near 60th and Philip.

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. on Friday.

The victims were driving in a car when shots were fired and they were struck. The victims arrived at a local hospital.

A 19-year-old Milwaukee man has life-threatening injuries and is in critical condition.

A 20-year-old Milwaukee man suffered non-fatal injuries.

Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

