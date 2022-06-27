Milwaukee man in critical condition after double shooting near 24th and Hadley

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man is in critical condition following a double shooting near 24th and Hadley on Monday.
Milwaukee police say the shooting happened around 3 p.m.
A 24-year-old Milwaukee man arrived at a local hospital with non-fatal injuries.
A 29-year-old Milwaukee man arrived at Milwaukee Police District 7 for medical attention. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. He is in critical condition.
A police scene at a police station - @MilwaukeePolice right in the back of District 7 investigating something we are working to learn more about.— Tony Atkins (@TonyAtkinsTV) June 27, 2022
What I can say is this tan Mercury SUV has a busted back window and the inside of the rear door is caped in blood. pic.twitter.com/0m9EoquQUS
The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Police are seeking unknown suspects.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.