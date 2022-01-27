Watch
MPD: Milwaukee man fatally shot during argument near 72nd and Herbert

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide near 72nd and Herbert on Wednesday.

Police say a 56-year-old Milwaukee man was shot around 4:20 p.m. during an argument.

The victim sustained life-threatening injuries and later died from his injuries at a hospital.

Police are seeking an unknown suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

