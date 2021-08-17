Milwaukee man fatally shot by police identified by Medical Examiner's Office

MILWAUKEE — The 42-year-old man who was shot and killed by Milwaukee police officers Monday afternoon has been identified as Broderick E. Shelton.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office released Shelton's name and other demographic information Tuesday morning.

Milwaukee police say officers returned gunfire and killed Shelton Monday afternoon.

Acting Chief of the Milwaukee Police Department, Jeffrey Norman, said during a press briefing that officers were called just before 4 p.m. to the 2500 block of North 27 Street for a report of someone with a gun.

A 911 caller had reported someone had a gun and was pointing it at people, the chief said.

Police officers arrived and ordered Shelton to drop the gun, but he did not, police said.

Shelton then fired the gun, and three officers fired back, striking the man, according to police. He was later pronounced dead. The chief said they are investigating whether Shelton had fired toward the officers.

The officers involved are a 32-year-old male officer with over 4 years of service, a 26-year-old male officer with over 5 years of service and a 29-year-old male officer with over 5 years of service. They are now on administrative leave as is protocol for officer-involved shootings.

Police say Shelton's gun was recovered.

The Wauwatosa Police Department is investigating the officer-involved fatal shooting.

No other details were released by Acting Chief Norman.

Members of the man's family had their own views on the incident.

"They gonna have to show me something for me to believe that my brother went and did something like that, and started shooting at the police," said his sister, Ella Jones.

"Even though he was schizophrenic, he wasn’t all the way gone like that," said his cousin, Jennifer Davis. "He would know better not to shoot at the police."

