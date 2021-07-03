Milwaukee man dies after shooting, police searching for suspects

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are searching for an unknown suspect after a man was shot and killed in the city Friday night.

A 35-year-old Milwaukee man was shot around 8:08 p.m. Friday near the intersection of N. 24th Street and W. Monroe Street.

Officers arrived and found him suffering from fatal gunshot wounds.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation, and police are searching for suspects.

If you have any information you're asked to call the Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS. If you wish to remain anonymous you can use the P3 Tips App.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip