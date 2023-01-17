Milwaukee man dies after being shot near 49th and Capitol

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man is dead after he was shot near 49th and Capitol on Monday.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 20-year-old Milwaukee man was shot around 4:45 p.m.

The victim arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds. He later died from his injuries.

Police are investigating what led up to the shooting and are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

