Milwaukee man dead after running into street, struck by 3 different drivers

MILWAUKEE — A pedestrian is dead after police say he ran across the street and was struck by three different drivers in Milwaukee on Tuesday.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, it happened around 7:45 p.m. near 99th and Calumet.

A 21-year-old Milwaukee man was running westbound across the street when a driver, a 75-year-old Milwaukee man, who was traveling northbound on 99th collided with the pedestrian.

Police say the driver of a second vehicle, a 21-year-old Milwaukee woman, was traveling northbound behind the 75-year-old driver. She also collided with the pedestrian.

A third driver, also traveling behind the other two vehicles, then struck the pedestrian in the street as well. That driver fled the scene without stopping.

The 21-year-old Milwaukee male pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 21-year-old woman and 75-year-old man stayed on the scene and are cooperating with the police.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

