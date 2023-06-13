Watch Now
Milwaukee man dead after crash near 60th and Hampton

Posted at 9:41 PM, Jun 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-12 22:41:19-04

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man is dead after a crash near 60th and Hampton on Monday.

Milwaukee police say a 23-year-old Milwaukee man was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries. A second driver, a 19-year-old Milwaukee man, was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the crash investigation is ongoing.

