Milwaukee man dead after crash near 60th and Hampton

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man is dead after a crash near 60th and Hampton on Monday.

Milwaukee police say a 23-year-old Milwaukee man was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries. A second driver, a 19-year-old Milwaukee man, was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the crash investigation is ongoing.

