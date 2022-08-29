Milwaukee man 'critically' shot during argument over crash

MILWAUKEE — A 42-year-old Milwaukee man is in the hospital with critical injuries after police say he was shot during an argument over a car crash late Sunday night.

Milwaukee police said the incident happened near Teutonia and Keefe just before midnight.

A TMJ4 News crew filmed a car with its doors open parked in the middle of the road, with items like luggage spilling from the car into the street. The car was heavily damaged from the crash.

Officers believe the shooting stems from an argument over a two-car crash. They are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

