Milwaukee man charged in shooting at Aurora Sinai Medical Center

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man has been charged in connection with a shooting inside Aurora Sinai Medical Center in Milwaukee earlier this week.

Ronnell Shaw Jr., 38, was charged Friday with attempted first degree intentional homicide, first degree recklessly endangering safety, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Monday's shooting left one man brain dead and another injured.

If convicted, Shaw could face more than 90 years in prison.

Attorney B'Ivory LaMarr is representing the family of Christopher Robinson, the 40-year-old shot inside the hospital. LaMarr said Robinson is still alive but on life support. TMJ4 called the county medical examiner's office for clarification, and they said Robinson is brain-dead.

Aurora Sinai Medical Center is promising better security after the shooting.

In a statement released Thursday, the hospital said metal detectors were working as intended at the time of the shooting. After a person goes through the metal detector, a handheld wand screening is supposed to be conducted — but the hospital said that step was not followed.

"...a handheld wand screening was not conducted appropriately. This was in violation of our policy and the individuals responsible are no longer with the organization," the statement said.

LaMarr called the incident "preventable" and said changes need to be made to the health-care facility's security.

"This is a public risk. This is a public threat at this facility. And we want to make sure that this never happens again," LaMarr said.

According to Aurora Sinai, security enhancements have been put in place, including deploying a K-9 firearm-detection unit, enhancing screening procedures, implementing additional training and increasing the presence of security personnel.

"We remain heartbroken by the incident in our emergency department lobby and our thoughts are with the victims, their loved ones and everyone affected, including our own dedicated care teams," the statement said.

