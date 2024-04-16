Milwaukee man charged in death of 12-year-old son will stand trial

A Milwaukee man charged in the death of his 12-year-old son will stand trial.

A judge ruled that Romaun Moye is mentally fit to proceed with the case.

Moye's son, 12-year-old Jacarri Robinson was found dead in October in the home they shared. The Medical Examiner's office says the boy's body was malnourished and decomposing.

Moye's trial is set to begin next month. If convicted, he faces more than 80 years in prison.

