Milwaukee father charged in son's death arrested after months-long manhunt

MILWAUKEE — A 45-year-old Milwaukee man, charged in connection to the death of his 12-year-old son in October, was arrested and booked into the Milwaukee County Jail over the weekend, months after police issued a warrant for his arrest.

Jail records show Romuan Moye was booked into the jail on Sunday afternoon, on five felony charges, after he was charged with the death of Jacarie Robinson.

The charges include:



First Degree Reckless Homicide

Chronic Neglect of a Child (Consequence is Death - As To The Nutritional Neglect of JR)

Chronic Neglect of a Child (Consequence is Bodily Harm - As To The Failure To Seek Medical Care for JR's Fractures)

Chronic Neglect of a Child (Specified Harm Did Not Occur - As to the Condition of the Defendant's Residence)

Failure to Report Death of Child

Milwaukee police issued an arrest warrant shortly after Robinson was found dead in his home on October 10th, on Elmhurst near Capitol. The criminal complaint says officers found Robinson's body in an advanced state of decomposition. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner said the timing of his disappearance could go as far back as Labor Day.

Moye made his first court appearance on Monday. A judge set bond at $500,000. His preliminary hearing is set for next Monday afternoon. If convicted, Moye faces up to 82 years in prison and a $45,000 fine.

Milwaukee police did not specify where he was found.



