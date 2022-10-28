Milwaukee man charged after allegedly holding another man by the neck in viral video

MILWAUKEE — A 62-year-old Milwaukee man is facing a disorderly conduct charge after officials say he placed his hand on another man's neck.

Robert Walczkowski, 62, could face up to 90 days in prison in connection to the Oct. 10 incident. On that day, a criminal complaint says officers were called to 25th and Becher for a theft complaint, which appeared to be related to another call about child abuse.

When police arrived, an officer spoke with Walczkowski who told police he saw kids go into his neighbor's yard and attempt to take a bike. The complaint says Walczkowski spoke with his neighbor, who told him he wanted Walczkowski to call the police.

An officer on the scene also spoke to a witness who said he was driving on S. 25th St. when he saw a man yelling at several kids. The witness then told police he saw Walczkowski put his hands on the throat of one of the kids.

The witness said it appeared Walczkowski was choking him and accusing him of stealing a bike. According to the complaint, the witness told Walczkowski to stop and called the police. He recorded the incident with his phone.

That video was then shared on social media. TMJ4 News got several emails and messages about it as well.

While still at the scene, police told Walczkowski that he can not place his hands around someone's neck. The complaint says the victim had already left so MPD told Walczkowski that if/when he's identified, Walczkowski could face criminal charges.

Two days later, on Oct. 12, police were called to a home on Lincoln Avenue to investigate an abandoned property complaint.

When police arrived, they spoke to the victim's mother who said there were two bikes in her living room that did not belong to her. She said she thought her son may have something to do with it. She said there had been an incident a few days ago involving someone placing their hands on her son's neck.

She said her son did not seek medical treatment following the incident.

Officers took the two bikes and placed them in MPD inventory. As police looked into the incident, they connected the two calls and returned to the home to speak to the victim. However, the complaint says the victim has disabilities, and police officers had a hard time communicating with him.

The victim's mom said her son is 25 years old but has the mental capacity of a 5-year-old.

If convicted on the disorderly conduct charge, Walczkowski could face a maximum of 90 days in prison, a $1,000 fine, or both.

