Milwaukee man arrested in connection to 2021 fatal drug overdose in Racine County

RACINE COUNTY, Wis. — A Milwaukee man was arrested Tuesday in connection to a 2021 fatal drug overdose in Racine County.

According to the Racine County Sheriff's Office, a 26-year-old man died of a drug overdose in Norway in May of 2021. Investigators determined the drugs connected to the man's death were likely sold by a dealer, identified as a 37-year-old Milwaukee man.

Racine County Sheriff's Office

Racine County Metro Drug Unit agents made three controlled buys from the man in Racine County. The buys were supposed to be for heroin, but all three also tested positive for fentanyl.

Agents worked with the City of Greenfield Police Department to determine the dealer was living in the 5200 block of 76th St. in the Village of Greendale. On Tuesday, a search warrant was executed and law enforcement found the following items:



176 grams of fentanyl

21 grams of crack cocaine

56 grams of powder cocaine

$362,421 in US Currency

A loaded .40 caliber Smith & Wesson handgun

AR 15 rifle

Racine County Sheriff's Office

The man was transported to the Racine County Jail where he is being held on a $387,500 bail for the three controlled buys: delivery of heroin, delivery of fentanyl (two counts), and maintaining a drug trafficking place (three counts).

The Greenfield Police Department will be submitting charging recommendations to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office for the drugs and guns possessed by the man at his apartment in Greendale.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip