Milwaukee man arrested for putting super glue in coworker's drink

A Wisconsin State Fair worker has been arrested for putting super glue into his co-worker's can of Coca-Cola.
Joseph Ross, 34 of Milwaukee, was arrested after the co-worker set up a surveillance camera to catch Ross in the act. The co-worker told authorities they had noticed something wrong with their drinks for two to three weeks prior.
When police searched the building, they found wadded up gloves in a trash can that had the glue bottle and its cap inside.
Ross was arrested Tuesday and the court officially charged him with "Placing Foreign Objects in Edibles." This charge carries a fine of up to $10,000 and a sentence of up to 38 months in jail.
The reasoning behind Ross' actions is unknown.