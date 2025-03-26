Milwaukee man arrested for putting super glue in coworker's drink

A Wisconsin State Fair worker has been arrested for putting super glue into his co-worker's can of Coca-Cola.

Joseph Ross, 34 of Milwaukee, was arrested after the co-worker set up a surveillance camera to catch Ross in the act. The co-worker told authorities they had noticed something wrong with their drinks for two to three weeks prior.

When police searched the building, they found wadded up gloves in a trash can that had the glue bottle and its cap inside.

Wisconsin Circuit Court

Ross was arrested Tuesday and the court officially charged him with "Placing Foreign Objects in Edibles." This charge carries a fine of up to $10,000 and a sentence of up to 38 months in jail.

The reasoning behind Ross' actions is unknown.