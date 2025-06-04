Milwaukee man accused of threatening President Trump 'no longer under investigation'; remains in ICE custody

MILWAUKEE — The Department of Homeland Security announced that Ramon Morales-Reyes is no longer under investigation for threats against President Trump, but will remain in ICE custody as his immigration case proceeds.

An immigration judge has requested more time to review whether the undocumented Milwaukee man can be released on bond, with a decision expected at his next hearing on June 10.

Morales-Reyes was arrested in May, triggering deportation proceedings after he was accused of sending a threatening letter to kill President Trump; however, investigators quickly determined he could not read, write or speak English fluently, and his handwriting did not match the letter.

But DHS Secretary Kristi Noem posted on X six days after the arrest: "Thanks to our ICE officers, this illegal alien who threatened to assassinate President Trump is behind bars." The post included the threatening letter and a photo of the 54-year-old father.

According to investigators, Demetric Scott allegedly admitted to framing Morales-Reyes while both were in the Milwaukee County Jail. Scott was reportedly hoping Morales-Reyes would be deported before he could testify against Scott in a trial scheduled to begin on July 14.

Supporters of Morales-Reyes protested outside the immigration hearing in Chicago, calling for justice and maintaining he was framed for a crime he did not commit.

In its clarification statement Wednesday, DHS said: "This criminal illegal alien is no longer under investigation for threats against the President, but will remain in ICE custody pending removal proceedings as he is in the country illegally with previous arrests for felony hit and run, criminal damage to property, and disorderly conduct with a domestic abuse modifier."

The hit and run case referenced by DHS dates back to 1996.

The immigration judge stated she will consider whether Morales-Reyes poses a danger to the community or is a flight risk at his next hearing. Morales-Reyes has applied for U.S. citizenship.

This story was reported on-air by Charles Benson and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

