Milwaukee Lyft driver, city officials urge safety on NYE

MILWAUKEE — As the community reflects on 2024 and prepares to welcome 2025, city leaders and businesses are encouraging residents to celebrate responsibly.

One Milwaukee Lyft driver, Scott Johansson, reached out to TMJ4 ahead of the holiday. He's been a driver for two years and emphasized the importance of making safe choices during celebrations.

“I have a police scanner in my car, so I hear what’s happening on the road,” Johansson said. “There are wrong-way drivers all the time. Some people shouldn’t be driving, and I’m here to help.”

Johansson plans to work through the night to ensure people have safe transportation options.

“We can work up to 14 hours. Most of us will drive from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. If you need a ride, I’ll be out there,” Johansson said.

Free Public Transit and Shuttle Services

In addition to rideshare options, the Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) is partnering with Molson Coors to offer free bus rides on New Year’s Eve. Service will begin at 8 p.m. and run through the end of scheduled routes.

Nine popular routes, including CONNECT 1 BRT and the GREENLINE, will have extended service until 4 a.m. on January 1.

For those celebrating downtown, several bars, including WurstBar MKE, Milwaukee Brat House - Downtown, and Milwaukee Brat House - Shorewood, will provide shuttle services on New Year’s Eve and Day. The shuttles are free with a food or beverage purchase, offering another safe option for getting around the city.

Police Warnings About Celebratory Gunfire

The Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) has also warned against celebratory gunfire before New Year’s Eve.

“Discharging a firearm in public, even in celebration, is illegal,” said Assistant Chief Nicole Waldner in a video released on the department’s social media channels. The department is reminding the public that firing a gun into the air can have deadly consequences.

MPD’s ShotSpotter System, which detects and locates gunfire, recorded 137 incidents between 11:55 p.m. on December 31, 2023, and 1:00 a.m. on January 1, 2024. Authorities noted an increasing trend of individuals firing rounds into the air during celebrations in recent years.

