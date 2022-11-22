Milwaukee LGBTQ+ organizations to host candlelight vigil for Colorado Springs victims

MILWAUKEE — Local LGBTQ+ organizations will hold a candlelight vigil in Milwaukee on Wednesday for the victims of the Club Q mass shooting in Colorado Springs.

Five people were killed and 25 more were injured after a 22-year-old gunman opened fire with a semiautomatic rifle at a gay nightclub in Colorado over the weekend, according to the Associated Press. The gunman was subdued by patrons, including one person who grabbed the handgun from the suspect, hit him with it, and held him down until police arrived, the AP reports.

Courage MKE, The Milwaukee LGBT Community Center, Zao MKE, Cream City Foundation, and Diverse & Resilient will host the vigil at the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Event organizers say the vigil will include a safe space to mourn and heal, a short memorial word, and condolence cards to sign.

“KB and I felt compelled to bring the Milwaukee LGBTQ+ ally community together to help hold space for everyone’s loss,” said Robin Matchett-Schmidt, Vice-President of the Courage MKE Board of Directors. “By coming together, we are using the parallel process of unity [to support] the victims and their families affected by the violence at Club Q.”

Reverend Jonah Overton of Zao MKE will deliver the memorial words.

“We are hoping that attendees join us to provide light and love to the victims and their families by lighting a candle, signing a card or sending a donation in support,” said Matchett-Schmidt.

The Milwaukee LGBT Community Center is located at 315 W. Court St. in Milwaukee.

