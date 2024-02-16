Milwaukee leaders want to use traffic cameras to combat reckless driving

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee leaders want state lawmakers to act and allow cameras to help catch drivers speeding and running red lights.

The cameras would take pictures of offenders in the act and a ticket would show up in their mailbox.

"We need to arm ourselves with every available tool, every available tool to make our roads safer," Mayor Cavalier Johnson said.

Mayor Johnson, alongside Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, urged the state to allow communities like Milwaukee to bring in traffic enforcement cameras to combat reckless driving while freeing up police.

"So let me be clear, installing traffic safety cameras in the City of Milwaukee. It will save lives, as well as, prevent unnecessary injury on our roadways here in the city," Mayor Johnson explained.

Pastor Angel Rosario, who is is in the middle of fixing up his church at Holton and Locust after police say a driver ran a red light causing a school bus to ram into the church office.

The mother and son who live upstairs were trapped until firefighters could get to them.

"It has been a lot of accidents. Even a squad car a couple years ago got flipped over because somebody ran a red light," Pastor Rosario added. "Some people think about it because it invades privacy, but the way this area is we have a lot of accidents. A lot of people got hurt I think (cameras) would be a great idea."

"I think it would make a big difference, but as a driver, I'd be concerned that the actuality of picking up what it's supposed to pick up," neighbor Kathy Snowpeck expressed.

State Representative Bob Donovan has long opposed red light cameras.

"I applaud the mayor and the county executive for seeking solutions. I just don't think that's a solution to the real problem we're experiencing," Rep. Donovan said.

He believes more robust enforcement and outreach are better ways to effect change.

"The individuals involved in that kind of behavior, don't give a damn about getting a ticket in the mail," Rep. Donovan pressed.

State Representative LaKeshia Myers plans to introduce a bill to open the path to traffic cameras.



It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip