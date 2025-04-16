Milwaukee leaders test monitoring program to tackle illegal dumping

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee city leaders are exploring ways to track down people responsible for illegal dumping.

During a summit Wednesday, Milwaukee's Department of Neighborhood Services revealed a new pilot program implementing 20 cameras to monitor areas where illegal dumping is an ongoing issue.

Organizers also pointed to signs, published in English and Spanish, to increase education about the city's reward program related to the problem.

The summit brought together people from the community and the city's departments.

The goal is to identify the people responsible and to hold them accountable.

"The toll on our residence is far far greater," Mayor Cavalier Johnson said. "Illegal dumpers often shift the responsibility of disposal onto private property owners basically stealing. Stealing from them stealing their resources."

Some common council members want to create a new committee focused on the city's illegal dumping issues, which is expected to come up for discussion later this month.

