Milwaukee leaders call on police department to crack down on unregistered vehicles

MILWAUKEE — Common Council President Cavalier Johnson and Alderman Michael J. Murphy released a joint statement Thursday calling for more enforcement of expired vehicle registrations. Gov. Evers declared a state of emergency earlier this year due to the pandemic, and this prohibited law enforcement from enforcing penalties for driving unregistered vehicles.

In the statement, the two said that "this has allowed motorists to drive with unregistered vehicles without worry of penalty has negatively impacted our ability to curb reckless driving behavior in the city."

The state of emergency will come to an end Friday, and Johnson and Murphy are calling on Milwaukee Police Department to issue citations for those who continue to operate unregistered vehicles in order to curb reckless driving.

According to the statement, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office recorded the highest ever number of motor vehicle accident deaths in 2020.

