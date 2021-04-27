Milwaukee leaders call for peace following stretch of violence

MILWAUKEE — Monday saw another call for peace in Milwaukee as city leaders work to figure out ways to curtail violence trending in the wrong direction.

Non-fatal shootings to date this year have increased more than 78 percent, if you compared the numbers to 2020.

Acting MPD Chief Jeffrey Norman said it’s all hands on deck when it comes to getting violence under control.

“Anybody who saw what happened over the weekend has to be disturbed with the level of violence that we are seeing here in the City of Milwaukee,” said Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett.

Through April 25, Milwaukee police have responded to 47 homicides and 214 non-fatal shootings so far this year.

Last year, in the same time frame, officers responded to 45 homicides and 120 non-fatal shootings.

“What we fear at MPD is that this trend is increasing,” Norman said. “We’re still challenged. 2020 has given a gift to 2021 that I don’t think anybody wants.”

Behind the numbers are people like 18-year-old Timothy Adams, who survived a road-rage shooting last September. The shooting happened on the one day he couldn't make football practice.

TMJ4

“Football kept me out of a lot of things,” Adams said.

He lives down the street from Sherman Park, where a 17-year-old boy, Roy Thomas, was killed in a shooting last week.

Adams said he knows many of the teens in the area, and prays for their safety.

“If kids had something to be into, they wouldn’t be out here in these streets honestly,” Adams said. “After school activities and stuff. I stayed in [during] all of that because I know how this city is.”

MPD said it plans to hold an emergency meeting Tuesday with stakeholders to discuss ways to keep youth engaged and lower crime this summer.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip