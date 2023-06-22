Milwaukee Juneteenth Day shooting: 15-year-old arrested, suspect 'sole shooter', police say

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say they have arrested who they believe to be the sole shooter behind the shooting that erupted shortly after the Juneteenth festivities concluded on Monday, June 19.

Six teens were shot in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. and Chambers. Milwaukee police officers responded to the area around 4:20 p.m. Thousands were still gathered in the area since the city's Juneteenth event ended at 4 p.m.

According to a statement from Milwaukee police on Thursday, "An additional 16-year-old male was arrested. He is suspected of being the sole shooter in this incident. Criminal charges for all arrestees are still pending."

Police then issued a correction, stating that the sole suspected shooter is 15 years old.

Police previously told TMJ4 News that a 19-year-old male victim was arrested in connection to the Juneteenth Day shooting. Before that police said in a statement, "MPD’s preliminary investigation suggests that a 17-year-old male victim was also a shooter; however, we are seeking additional unknown suspects. This investigation is fluid and ongoing."

Editor's Note: TMJ4 News has updated this reporting with the correction from the Milwaukee Police Department regarding the suspect's age.

Previous reporting:

6 teens shot after Milwaukee's Juneteenth celebration

By Madison Goldbeck, June 19, 2023

As Milwaukee's Juneteenth Parade celebrations were winding down on Monday, six teens were shot in the area of MLK and Chambers.

Milwaukee police officers responded to the area around 4:20 p.m. Thousands were still gathered in the area since the city's Juneteenth event ended at 4 p.m.

WATCH: Milwaukee police chief and mayor provide live update

Milwaukee police, city leaders provide update on Juneteenth shooting

During a press conference Monday evening, Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said the shooting stemmed from a fight between several young girls on MLK.

The victims include four females (ages 14, 16, 17, and 18) and two males (17 and 19). Two of the victims, a 17-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man, are suspected shooters in the incident.

The victims were transported to a local hospital with non-fatal injuries and the 19-year-old was arrested.

WATCH : Video sent to our news team shows the moment shots rang out. We blurred the faces of the people involved and stopped the video right after the trigger was pulled. (Warning: This video might be disturbing for some viewers.)

Video shows moment before Juneteenth shooting

Submitted This is a still picture from a video of a fight near Milwaukee's Juneteenth celebration. The video shows a man pulling a gun from his waistband moments before shots were fired and the crowd scattered.

“Milwaukee, what’s going on with our children?” Chief Norman said. “Eight years I’ve been part of the Juneteenth celebration… this has never happened before. And I've been in this city all my life, this has never happened before."

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson also spoke during the press conference.

"You don't have the right to steal the joy the community felt today," he said.

TMJ4 News spoke with a woman who says she witnessed the shooting.

Paramedics at Juneteenth

"The shots went off then, I looked up and I saw one girl limping with her leg and another girl was shot on the ground," she explained. "At that time, there was like four or five of them but then they just keep shooting."

There is no danger to the public.

In a statement Monday evening, the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) said, "MPD asks that we all do better at resolving conflict without resorting to gun violence. Parents, guardians, community leaders, neighbors, we all have a role to guide our youth and to speak up if you are aware of illegal firearms. We are always better together."

Police say they are seeking additional unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

Release Date: Monday, June 19, 2023







MPD Investigates Sextuple Shooting







MILWAUKEE, WI – Today, Monday, June 19, 2023, at approximately 4:21 p.m., after the Juneteenth celebration where thousands in our community gathered peacefully, Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) officers responded to a shooting on the 2900 block of North Martin Luther King Drive.







MPD’s preliminary investigation revealed that the shooting may have stemmed from a fight between multiple young females on MLK Drive when suspects fired several shots. A total of six (6) shooting victims have been identified at this time; four females ages 14, 16, 17 and 18, and two males ages 17 and 19. They were transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. MPD’s preliminary investigation suggests that a 17-year-old male victim was also a shooter; however, we are seeking additional unknown suspects. This investigation is fluid and ongoing.









Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips.









MPD asks that we all do better at resolving conflict without resorting to gun violence. Parents, guardians, community leaders, neighbors, we all have a role to guide our youth and to speak up if you are aware of illegal firearms. We are always better together.



###







______________________

Juneteenth symbolizes an important day in American history for African Americans. June 19, 1865, Union army general Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas to announce enslaved people had been liberated.

That's two years after President Abraham Lincoln issued it. The Emancipation Proclamation freed Black Americans living in Confederate states. But it's not the official day slavery ended in the U.S.

Milwaukee's Juneteenth Parade, being held on Monday, June 19, is one of the largest such celebrations in the country.

Watch the full parade below:

Watch full Milwaukee Juneteenth parade 2023

