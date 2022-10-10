Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel printing plant sold to Chicago Tribune affiliate

WEST MILWAUKEE, Wis. — An affiliate of the owner of The Chicago Tribune has purchased The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel's closed printing plant in West Milwaukee.

Twenty Lake Holdings LLC, a real estate affiliate of Tribune owner Alden Global Capital, bought the facility for $26 million, our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal report.

Journal-Sentinel owner Gannett closed the plant at 4101 W. Burnham St. in May amid falling newspaper circulation. The closure meant 180 full-time and part-time workers lost their jobs.

Alden Global Capital is best known for purchasing large newspapers and aggressively cutting costs. Their papers include The Denver Post, Boston Herald and The Baltimore Sun.

Twenty Lake Holdings has been described as a 'corporate relative' of Alden Global Capital, according to the BizJournal.

Chicago news columnist Robert Feder previously reported that the Tribune is expected to be printed on the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel’s former presses by mid-2023. The Tribune is currently printed at the leased Chicago Tribune Freedom Center in Chicago, but there are efforts to turn that building into a casino.

