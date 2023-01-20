Milwaukee joins National Association of City Transportation Officials

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The City of Milwaukee has joined the National Association of City Transportation Officials (NACTO), an affiliation that provides resources for safe streets and public spaces.

According to a news release from the city, NACTO'S mission is to build cities for the people that are safe and vibrant. They want to create cities with, "with safe, sustainable, accessible, and equitable transportation choices that support a strong economy and vibrant quality of life."

In December 2022, NACTO accepted Milwaukee as an affiliate member.

“I am a major believer in collaboration and being part of NACTO provides access to new ideas we can look to implement here in Milwaukee,” Mayor Cavalier Johnson said. “We are proud to join this network of North American cities as we work to bring greater health and vitality to our City by reimagining our transportation systems and public spaces.”

The news release says the new partnership will allow access to additional resources and funding. Milwaukee can now interact with expert staff and other cities with similar problems to troubleshoot and adapt, especially when it comes to transportation.

“Joining NACTO means much more than having access to better design guidance,” Commissioner of Public Works Jerrel Kruschke said. “It gives us an opportunity to connect with peer cities throughout the country about transforming our streets, public spaces, and city into places where all people feel welcome, where all travel modes are provided for, and where new policies, technologies, and initiatives are explored.”

