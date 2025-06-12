Milwaukee Job Corps alum devastated by potential closure of program that 'changed her life'

The future of Milwaukee Job Corps, a federally funded program that provides education and housing support to roughly 130 students, remains uncertain after the federal government announced plans to cut funding by the end of June.

D'Erra Elegante, a 23-year-old alumna of the program, credits Milwaukee Job Corps with setting her up for success.

"Going to Job Corps really set me up for success because it taught me about the real world," Elegante said.

Elegante joined the program when she was 16 years old. In just one year, the federally funded program helped her earn her high school diploma, driver's license, and two professional certifications that have enabled her to work full-time ever since.

"Attending Job Corps got me a couple steps ahead in life. It gave me that push that I needed," Elegante said.

"It taught me how to be professional, how to speak and how to stay focused every single day," she added.

The Department of Labor's decision to close centers nationwide has been temporarily blocked by a federal judge, ruling they have 16 additional days to remain open. However, the program's long-term future remains uncertain, with the next court date regarding funding scheduled for next Tuesday.

Community and state leaders gathered this week to express their support for keeping the center open.

Elegante believes the program's closure would negatively impact the Milwaukee community.

"I'm devastated for sure, because this program offered opportunities for the less fortunate and it gave people a second chance," Elegante said.

"It's going to affect a lot of people, it's going to open more doors for poverty, crime, violence and all of that because without the support that these young people need, these young adults, it's like what else can they do," she explained.

For Elegante, the potential closure hits close to home. "I built family there," she said.

