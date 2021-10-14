Milwaukee Jewish Film Festival kicks off Sunday

WHITEFISH BAY — After a year of virtual, the Milwaukee Jewish Film Festival returns to in person screenings next week. The 24th annual festival will kick off Sunday, Oct. 17 and conclude on Monday, Oct. 25. Screenings will be held at the Marcus North Shore Theater in Mequon and online as well.

Festival organizers say the event is aimed at bringing people together and teaching them about Jewish culture. “We want to entertain, we want to educate and we want bring people together,” said festival organizer Micki Seinfeld.

The event is put on by the Jewish Community Center (JCC). Riva Fox, Arts & Culture Director for the JCC says, “You don’t have to be Jewish to understand a Jewish moment. It’s really about finding the ways that communicate a Jewish idea but in a way that is really very inclusive and very welcoming to everyone in the community.”

TMJ4

On the final night of the festival, Tango Shalom will be screened. The comedy film from the makers of My Big Fat Greek Wedding chronicles a Hasidic Rabbi who believes God has told him to enter a dance competition. But because of his religious beliefs, he is not allowed to touch a woman other than his wife. The Rabbi finds a way to make it happen after consulting with religious leaders of all faiths.

Actor and producer Jos Laniado says the film is inclusive and is a story that can be shared by anyone. “It’s about a struggle of a man in a family that has faith in some congregation, it could be anybody and we find how he’s human,” says Laniado.

You can find information on how to screen films at home and attend screenings at the Jewish Film Festival’s website here.

