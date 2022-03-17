Milwaukee is one of two finalists for the 2024 Republican National Convention: Reports

MILWAUKEE — The Hill is reporting that Milwaukee is one of two finalists for the site of the 2024 Republican National Convention.

An RNC committee confirmed the news to The Hill on Thursday, saying the choice is between Nashville and Milwaukee.

“The RNC is very appreciative of the overwhelming interest and competitive bids from cities across the country, especially Salt Lake City and Pittsburgh, to host the 2024 Republican National Convention," RNC senior adviser Richard Walters said in a statement. "We look forward to entering the final stages of the selection process and delivering an incredible convention for our Party."

According to The Hill, one of the committee's chairwomen was in Milwaukee on Wednesday to make up for a missed visit. If Milwaukee is chosen, it will be the first city to host back-to-back national conventions since NYC hosted the DNC in 1976 and the RNC in 1980.

While Milwaukee did host the DNC in 2020, it didn't bring in the expected visitors and revenue due to portions going virtual and many participants choosing to watch online instead of coming into the city.

The news comes about a month after Politico reported Milwaukee was a "frontrunner" for hosting the event.

