Milwaukee hunger task force launches summer campaign

MILWAUKEE — Despite the sweltering heat, volunteers with the Hunger Task Force pushed through to make sure every member of our community can put food on their tables, including seniors.

"You should never ever have worked your whole life and not be able to make ends meet or worry about where your next meal is coming from," said Hunger Task Force director, Sherrie Tussler.

It's a mission the task force has taken on for the past 17 years. Handing out stock boxes full of canned goods, vegetables, and more to low-income families every month.

"I do need a little help from month to month. ​When you're on a fixed income you only get so much. You got a kind of watch every penny, especially now," said Sharon Wargin.

The inflation in both food and gas prices across the country poses yet another challenge.

"A lot of the things are the same size but more money," said ​Marilyn Pietrzak.

"Every time there's that one additional cost, it means that we are taking away from their food buying capabilities, which means someone's grandmother or grandfather is going without the food that they need," said Tussler.

That's why the Hunger Task Force says it's critical that the community in Milwaukee knows there's help out there.

"There is food in our system and we should be able to get it to people in need," said Tussler.

To see if you qualify for one of the task force's food programs, click here.

