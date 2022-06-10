Watch
Stop Summer Hunger Campaign in Southeast Wisconsin kicks off Monday

Posted at 12:58 PM, Jun 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-10 13:58:33-04

MILWAUKEE — The Stop Summer Hunger Campaign helps provide struggling families with nutritious, filling meals. The campaign begins Monday June 13, 2022.

Summer is already a peak time for childhood hunger as most kids don't have access to meal programs provided by public schools. During the pandemic, one in four families struggled to put food on the table.

The Hunger Task Force is asking for donations to help keep kids fed throughout the summer. Donations of any amount will be accepted.

You can donate through the end of July. To help feed a neighbor in need, vist hungertaskforce.org/summerhunger.

