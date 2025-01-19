Milwaukee hosts Dickerson and Robert Morris

Robert Morris Colonials (12-7, 4-4 Horizon League) at Milwaukee Panthers (13-6, 6-2 Horizon League)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 2 p.m.

Watch on ESPN+, listen here, or keep up with live stats here.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -6.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris visits Milwaukee after Amarion Dickerson scored 22 points in Robert Morris' 89-67 win over the Green Bay Phoenix.

The Panthers have gone 9-0 at home. Milwaukee is the Horizon League leader with 38.3 rebounds per game led by Jamichael Stillwell averaging 11.7.

The Colonials are 4-4 in conference matchups. Robert Morris is sixth in the Horizon League allowing 72.0 points while holding opponents to 43.9% shooting.

Milwaukee makes 46.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than Robert Morris has allowed to its opponents (43.9%). Robert Morris averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Milwaukee gives up.

The Panthers and Colonials meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Themus Fulks is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Panthers.

Kam Woods is averaging 14.5 points, 4.4 assists and 1.9 steals for the Colonials.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 8-2, averaging 78.2 points, 39.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Colonials: 6-4, averaging 77.8 points, 33.0 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error