Milwaukee homeless shelter asking religious leaders for assistance on hot summer days

MILWAUKEE — The heat can be dangerous, and we're often encouraged to stay inside or find air conditioning. However, that's not always an option for everyone.

Most homeless shelters in the area are only open in the evening and early morning, making it difficult for the homeless population or those at risk of homelessness to beat the heat on days like Wednesday.

"The people who came in here for various resources were very grateful especially for the air conditioning,” Sister MacCanon Brown explained.

She is the President and CEO of MacCanon Brown Homeless Sanctuary, which is located on West Center Street in Milwaukee. She started the daytime sanctuary which offers multiple resources for the homeless and those at risk of being homeless.

"They appreciate that we are concerned for their safety. They see that we give them dignity. They see that we are able to be welcoming and that we don't require a lot of red tape," Sister Brown explained.

Sometimes people who are homeless may feel stigmatized to go to the centers offered by the county or city. That's why they might choose a shelter. A shelter like Brown’s.

"There is love here, and people feel as if they belong to a family. A caring family."

Where there is love, there are also items to improve the quality of life for those needing a little help.

"Many people have no fans, and with air conditioners we give them to people who can prove they have a medical condition that requires air conditioning," Sister Brown said.

Sister Brown believes there is a need for more day shelters in the area. She is calling on other religious leaders for assistance.

"Why not all the churches, and synagogues, and mosques, and temples in Milwaukee become cooling spaces on days over 95."

As far as donations go, the sanctuary is in urgent need of bottled water, more fans and AC units. Donations can be dropped off 2461 W. Center Street, Milwaukee.

· Tuesday, 10:30 AM – 1:00 PM

· Saturday, 10:30 AM – 1:00 PM

