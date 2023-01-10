Milwaukee hit and run victim succumbs to injuries 2 weeks after incident

MILWAUKEE — Dana Williams passed away over the weekend from injuries she sustained after being hit by car near Sherman and Fond du Lac just before Christmas.

Williams' niece, Brittany McCroy, said "pretty much her whole body was broken." McCroy said her aunt suffered a skull fracture, several broken bones, punctured lungs, and damage to arteries.

Williams was on her way to catch a shuttle to her job at Amazon on Dec. 22. According to court documents, the vehicle that hit Williams had a green light and the right of way. The alleged driver, Bianca Coleman, fled the scene and later turned herself in the next day.

Williams had multiple surgeries and infections while in the hospital. But this past Saturday, doctors told McCroy and her family that William had spiked a fever, taking a turn for the worse, and likely wouldn't survive through the night.

"We just wanted to make sure she was in as little pain as possible so we decided to take her off life support," McCroy said of the very hard decision her family had to make.

McCroy's plea for Milwaukee drivers is to be more thoughtful.

"It's really easy for us to get distracted, but we have to drive for everyone else and just have to be more thoughtful about how we're driving," McCroy said. "Since this happened, I think a lot of my family members and myself have anxiety with driving. So, when we see reckless driving it just makes you want to pull over and not drive."

McCroy says she'll remember her aunt as someone who made her laugh and someone who cursed like a sailor.

"We cry about it and then we laugh in the next moment thinking about the different memories with her, but she should be here," McCroy said through tears.

Williams' family has set up a GoFundMeto help pay for hospital bills and funeral costs.

