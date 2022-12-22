Woman in critical condition following hit-and-run

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A pedestrian is in critical condition following a hit-and-run Thursday morning near Fond Du Lac and Sherman.

A 50-year-old woman was hit by a car around 5:14 a.m. After the crash, the vehicle fled the scene, according to police.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where police say she is in critical condition. Her identity was not released.

Milwaukee police are now seeking unknown suspects in the incident and are asking anyone with information to contact police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip