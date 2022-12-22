Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Woman in critical condition following hit-and-run

A 50-year-old woman was hit around 5:14 a.m. near Fond Du Lac and Sherman
Ambulance
KSTU
Ambulance
Posted at 9:01 AM, Dec 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-22 10:01:31-05

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A pedestrian is in critical condition following a hit-and-run Thursday morning near Fond Du Lac and Sherman.

A 50-year-old woman was hit by a car around 5:14 a.m. After the crash, the vehicle fled the scene, according to police.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where police say she is in critical condition. Her identity was not released.

Milwaukee police are now seeking unknown suspects in the incident and are asking anyone with information to contact police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Home 4 the Holidays 480X360.png

Support our annual 'Home 4 the Holidays' food drive