Milwaukee high school students explore life in trades through apprenticeship program

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. — With Vice President Kamala Harris touting the Biden administration’s efforts to expand economic opportunities in Wisconsin, two local students are choosing to pursue a life in the trades.

At the Wisconsin Conservatory of Lifelong Learning, students get the chance to explore their passions through the youth apprenticeship program, where they get to work hands-on with people who are already in the fields that they're hoping to pursue.

"I like the work, I like to work with my hands. And the fulfillment I get at the end of the day from seeing a light come on, or making a starter work or making a motor run; it's a really nice feeling,” said Madison Kyles.

Madison Kyles and Ian Cranford know going into the trades is no easy task.

“They kind of deal in a lot of different aspects of the trades, so they kind of did a little bit of everything,” said Ian Cranfield.

They both grew up surrounded by laborers.

Ian's father and Madison’s uncle and grandfather all worked on the line.

"Just watching them work definitely made me gain a bigger respect for people in the trades,” said Kyles.

That exposure led both of them to join the apprenticeship program and dive head-first into fields that don't require a four-year degree.

"It kind of seemed like, not convenient, but just a smart way to go about things and just have job security,” said Cranfield.

Ian is well on his way to starting a career as a pipefitter and Madison is learning all she can on how to become an electrician.

Madison says on top of wanting to do a job she loves, she also hopes to show others who look like her that there is a place for them in the trades as well.

“It's about being the blueprint because there's not a lot of minorities in the trades. There's not a lot of women in the trades. So, to be that face and to show everyone that it's possible, that was another plus or pro for me,” said Kyles.

