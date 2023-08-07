Milwaukee Health Services holds fair to introduce new doctors, services on north side

Milwaukee Health Services hosted a neighborhood health fair Monday to introduce its new physicians serving the community.

"This residency, the 14 new incoming residents, is really going to serve as a fixture to address some health disparities on the north side of Milwaukee," said Dr. Seth Bodden, the program coordinator for the North Side Family Residency Program.

Bodden will be training the new residents at the Isaac Coggs Heritage Health Center at Silver Spring and Fond du Lac.

The Health Center was able to bring in the residents as part of a partnership between Milwaukee Health Services, the Medical College of Wisconsin and Froedtert Health.

"We're all working together to make sure, physician, medical education, give those new doctors an opportunity to get out in the community, learn the community, and learn about everything beyond just how to diagnose and treat health conditions," said Dr. Tito Izard, the CEO and President of Milwaukee Health Services.

Monday's fair had staff on hand to learn about finding a doctor, health insurance, health screenings and support for low-income women, infants and children (WIC).

"They have a lot of resources that you can check and see what they have to offer you here. That's why I came over," said Barbara Semons, who lives nearby.

The fair also offered food and activities for kids, including a bounce house.

"What makes us different is we’re a one-stop shop. We’re very comprehensive. We have an outreach and enrollment specialist that will actually go out in the community and make sure people have needs such as housing, nutrition needs, or other issues," said Izard.

Monday's event marked National Health Center Week and was supported in part by MHS Health Wisconsin.

More information on Milwaukee Health Services, a private and not for profit organization, can be found here.

