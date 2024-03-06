Milwaukee gets ready For 56th annual St. Patrick's Day Parade

This weekend is the 56th annual Shamrock Club of Wisconsin's St. Patrick's Day Parade in Milwaukee. This event draws thousands of people to the downtown area, and planning for the weekend starts a year in advance.

As downtown Milwaukee gets ready for its St. Patrick's Day Parade celebration, members of the Milwaukee Academy of Irish Dance are also preparing for their big performance.

"I'm so excited. It's going to be really fun. I get to be with my friends, so I'm really excited," says Sam Babcock, who has been with the dance school since 2020.

She's performed twice in the parade and said this is an event she looks forward to every year.

"I just love to be able to compete and dance and all the costumes and all the fun stuff," she says.

It's an event the academy prepares for all year.

"There's nothing quite like Irish dancing," said Elyse Transon, who started the dance academy in 2014.

She said this week is crunch time for the dancers, with final practices ahead of multiple performances this weekend.

"It's just great energy. It's a great time for the community to come together... We have five shows on Friday in addition to the parade and post-parade. We have two other shows on Saturday," said Elyse.

The festivities throughout the downtown entertainment districts start at noon, and traffic and parking will be impacted. Road closures will start at 10:00 a.m. in the staging area.

The parade route will begin at 3rd St Market Hall and travel through downtown, ending at Water Street and Highland Avenue.

"The staging area closes to vehicular traffic at 10:00 a.m. on West Wisconsin Ave. between MLK and Sixth Street. Then, north on Vel R. Phillips Drive is the staging. The actual parade route closes to traffic at about 11:45 a.m. on parade morning and would reopen two hours later when the parade passes," said Stacie Callies, the Executive Director of the Westown Association.

She said more than one hundred units will participate in this year's event, including Irish dance groups, bagpipers, drummers, and local officials.

The St. Patrick's Day Parade has deep history in Milwaukee dating back to March 17, 1843.

"The Irish roots run deep here," said Callies.

As the city prepares for a day of Irish culture celebration, Callies said this is an event for all people to enjoy.

"We have these dozens of Irish community groups, so really, that is the whole idea of the parade, to celebrate Irish culture but to also drive people to downtown, so really, it's a win-win for both the Shamrock Club and the Westown Association," Callies says.

WHAT TO EXPECT:

Staging Area:

Streets will close at 10:00 a.m., including W Wisconsin Ave. from MLK Dr. to N 6th St., North MLK Drive from West Wells St. to W Wisconsin Ave., Nort Vel R. Phillips Ave. from W Wells St. to W Clybourn St. (W Michigan St. will remain open to traffic), North 3rd St. from West Michigan St. to West Everett St., and West Everett St. from North 3rd St. to North Vel R. Phillips Ave.

Parade Route:

Streets will close at 11:45 a.m., including West Wisconsin Ave. from MLK Dr. to North Plankinton Ave., North Plankinton Ave. from West Wisconsin Ave. to West Kilbourn Ave., West Kilbourn Ave. from North Plankinton Ave. to North MLK Dr., North MLK Dr. from West Kilbourn Ave. to West Juneau Ave., West Juneau Ave. from North MLK Dr. to North Water St., and North Water St. from East Juneau Ave. to East Highland Ave. -

De-Staging Area:

Street will close at approximately 1 p.m. until all units are cleared at 2:30 p.m. including North Water St. from East Highland Ave. to East State St., East Highland Ave. from North Broadway to North Edison St.

The City of Milwaukee will also place temporary “No Parking” signs along the Parade route, and all cars parked on the street will be towed beginning at 7 a.m. the morning of the Parade.

Those coming downtown for the Parade are encouraged to take advantage of the $3 parking rate at The Avenue parking structure.

Entrances are at 615 North Plankinton Ave. and 258 West Michigan St.; cars must enter between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. to receive the discounted rate thanks to Interstate Parking. Spectators should also consider ride share services or public transit such as The Hop and MCTS to travel safely and responsibly.

Visit saintpatricksparade.org for more details on Parade festivities.

